Longbow Finance SA Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,562,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR traded up $50.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,441.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,435.57. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,000.90 and a 1 year high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

