Longbow Finance SA Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

