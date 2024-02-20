Longbow Finance SA Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.14. 1,682,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.66.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

