Longbow Finance SA Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Longbow Finance SA cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

