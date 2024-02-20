Longbow Finance SA Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,041,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,918,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 6,249,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,428,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

