Longbow Finance SA Has $9.31 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Longbow Finance SA cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.7 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 5,491,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -582.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

