Longbow Finance SA Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

