Longbow Finance SA Sells 21 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.0% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $16.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,711.20. 72,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,673.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,597.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

