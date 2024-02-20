Longbow Finance SA Sells 61 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,034,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.87 on Tuesday, reaching $574.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

