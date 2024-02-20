Longbow Finance SA Trims Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.67. 644,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

