Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 8th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 79,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

