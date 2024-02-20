Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.13.

NYSE LOW opened at $226.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.57. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

