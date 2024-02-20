LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $528,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.53. 144,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

