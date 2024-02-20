LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $653,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,391 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.