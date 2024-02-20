LPL Financial LLC Buys 237,935 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $471,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,731. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $161.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

