LPL Financial LLC Has $1.37 Billion Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,372,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,734,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. 804,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,303. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.