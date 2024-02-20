LPL Financial LLC Has $369.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.80% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $369,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.44. 181,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

