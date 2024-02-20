LPL Financial LLC Has $860.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,684,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $860,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 82,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 309,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,919 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,004. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

