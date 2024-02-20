LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.93% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $518,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after buying an additional 403,764 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 209,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,114. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

