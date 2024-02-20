LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.33% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $741,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 455,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,654. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

