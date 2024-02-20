LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $429,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.54. 331,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,313. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

