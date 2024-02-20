LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.84% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $631,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

