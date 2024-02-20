LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $406,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.39. 1,633,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,360. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $169.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

