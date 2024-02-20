LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,160,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV remained flat at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,593. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.