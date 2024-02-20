LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,858,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.80% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,042,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 618,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

