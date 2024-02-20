Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.91. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 302,276 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

