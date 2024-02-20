M28 Capital Management LP Boosts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of M28 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

