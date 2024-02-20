Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 29th

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
