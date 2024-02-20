Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 29th

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,661 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

