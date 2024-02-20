Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.42 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

