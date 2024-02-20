Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$170.00 and last traded at C$169.89, with a volume of 1573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.80.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8143545 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. In other news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total value of C$1,043,200.00. Also, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

