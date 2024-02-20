Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 5.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.78. 776,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

