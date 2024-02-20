Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 6.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $859.71. The company had a trading volume of 190,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,433. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.