Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd reduced its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ON comprises 4.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of ON worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 2,928,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,243. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

