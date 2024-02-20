Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $264,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in KLA by 71.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $651.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $677.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

