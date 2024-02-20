Manta Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.19 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00005926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $768.05 million and approximately $329.19 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.08287378 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $314,492,849.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

