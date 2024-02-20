Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$33.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

