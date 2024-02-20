Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.