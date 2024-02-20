Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

