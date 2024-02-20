Mariner LLC Acquires 12,697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $144,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.36. The company had a trading volume of 510,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,276. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

