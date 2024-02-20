Mariner LLC Acquires 15,953 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $199,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $726.15. 1,061,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $683.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.90. The company has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $734.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.