Mariner LLC Acquires 16,504 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $98,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 32,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

TXN traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,347. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

