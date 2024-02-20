Mariner LLC Acquires 37,219 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $134,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $197,944,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. 20,514,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,313,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

