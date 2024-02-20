Mariner LLC Buys 27,335 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco QQQ worth $236,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,448,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $439.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

