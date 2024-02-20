Mariner LLC Buys 61,624 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.32% of Prudential Financial worth $111,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $107.66. 599,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,303. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

