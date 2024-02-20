Mariner LLC Buys 79,108 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,108 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $154,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 3,579,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,009. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

