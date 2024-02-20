Mariner LLC Has $105.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,195 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $105,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,936. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

