Mariner LLC Has $282.16 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,302 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Mariner LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $282,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $26.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $755.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,804. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.51 and a 200 day moving average of $594.83. The company has a market capitalization of $717.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

