Mariner LLC Has $361.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $361,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.40. 689,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

