Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $168,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.17. 302,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,391. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

