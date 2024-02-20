Mariner LLC Sells 15,204 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $112,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ABT traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,570,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.